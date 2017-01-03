5 people arrested and 4 stolen vehicl...

5 people arrested and 4 stolen vehicles recovered around Okotoks this weekend: RCMP

Okotoks RCMP confirmed five people were arrested, including one young offender after a string of crimes in and around that city over the weekend. In a news release Monday, RCMP said they were called to a single-vehicle collision on Pine Creek Road in De Winton early Friday morning where they found a man who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat.

