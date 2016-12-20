Two boys, 11 and 13, and their father dead in Edmonton-area murder-suicide: family member
A family member says two boys and their father are dead after a murder-suicide in a Spruce Grove home on Monday morning. "I'm going to say it as blunt as I can - that coward of a guy took the life of his two young boys and then himself," said Brent Stark, the boys' stepfather, who had been helping raise them since they were aged two and four.
