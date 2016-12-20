Travel woes hit holidays - The Lethbr...

Travel woes hit holidays - The Lethbridge Herald - News and Sports from around Lethbridge

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

A number of local holiday travellers are angry at Air Canada after flight delays on Friday left them waiting at the Lethbridge Airport into Saturday afternoon. Dennis Brady from Nobleford was dropped off at the Lethbridge Airport at 1 p.m. Friday for a 3 p.m.flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal... Dec 19 Granted Ima Heffe... 2
News Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol... Dec 18 Brrr 1
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br... Dec 16 Gordo Munsinger 1
News Engineer, conductor rescue miracle cat that hit... Dec 13 Roofie Wainright 3rd 1
News Infrastructure deal paves way for largest priva... Dec 13 Kevin is Leery 4Sure 1
News Oakville group starts petition to oppose Glen A... Dec 7 Good Luck 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC