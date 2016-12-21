The classic Christmas tale The Shepherd inspired this pilot to pen a Canadian adventure
Pilot Richard Pittet was inspired to write his own Canadian homage to the classic short story The Shepherd after decades of tuning in on Christmas Eve to hear former host Alan Maitland read it on CBC Radio's As It Happens. Alberta-based pilot Richard Pittet says he was inspired by a tradition he followed for decades - tuning into CBC Radio's As It Happens on Christmas Eve to hear longtime host Alan Maitland read The Shepherd by Frederick Forsyth - to pen his own holiday tale.
