Stories from Fort Mac seven months after the fire
It's been more than seven months since a massive wildfire swept through the northern Alberta city of Fort McMurray, displacing more than 80,000 people and destroying more than 2,400 homes and businesses. The fire has been selected by senior editors as Canada's news story of the year for 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|Engineer, conductor rescue miracle cat that hit...
|Dec 13
|Roofie Wainright 3rd
|1
|Infrastructure deal paves way for largest priva...
|Dec 13
|Kevin is Leery 4Sure
|1
|Oakville group starts petition to oppose Glen A...
|Dec 7
|Good Luck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC