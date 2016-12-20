Snowfall warning issued for areas in ...

Snowfall warning issued for areas in southern Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for several areas , including Calgary, Okotoks, Brooks, Vulcan, Stathmore, Lethbridge, Drumheller and High River, as heavy snow lingers through portions of southern Alberta with a further 5 to 15 cm expected. Environment Canada says Calgary has had up to 18 cm of snow reported with this storm and is expected to see a further 2 to 4 cm Saturday night.

Alberta

