Snowfall warning issued for areas in southern Alberta
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for several areas , including Calgary, Okotoks, Brooks, Vulcan, Stathmore, Lethbridge, Drumheller and High River, as heavy snow lingers through portions of southern Alberta with a further 5 to 15 cm expected. Environment Canada says Calgary has had up to 18 cm of snow reported with this storm and is expected to see a further 2 to 4 cm Saturday night.
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|Engineer, conductor rescue miracle cat that hit...
|Dec 13
|Roofie Wainright 3rd
|1
|Infrastructure deal paves way for largest priva...
|Dec 13
|Kevin is Leery 4Sure
|1
|Oakville group starts petition to oppose Glen A...
|Dec 7
|Good Luck
|1
