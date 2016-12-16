Saskatchewan man charged with attempt...

Saskatchewan man charged with attempted murder in Taber, Alta.

Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Taber police have laid several charges, including attempted murder and assault with a weapon, after a man was beaten unconscious with a spade. Just before midnight Dec. 28, police responded to serious assault in the backyard of a residence in the 5000 block of 53 Avenue.

