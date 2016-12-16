RCMP seek information about hitchhiker struck and killed east of Edmonton

Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public for help in tracking down information about a 28-year-old man who was struck and killed while walking on Highway 21 early Wednesday morning. Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public for help in tracking down information about a 28-year-old man who was struck and killed while walking on Highway 21 early Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.