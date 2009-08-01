National design standards needed for temporary stages: Alberta fatality inquiry
A fatality inquiry into the death of a spectator at an Alberta country music festival is recommending national design standards for temporary stages. The inquiry report released Monday detailed how Donna Moore was crushed by heavy speakers when high winds caused the stage to collapse at the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose on Aug. 1, 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|Engineer, conductor rescue miracle cat that hit...
|Dec 13
|Roofie Wainright 3rd
|1
|Infrastructure deal paves way for largest priva...
|Dec 13
|Kevin is Leery 4Sure
|1
|Oakville group starts petition to oppose Glen A...
|Dec 7
|Good Luck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC