Man trapped for 12 hours in freezing cold after rolling car near Grande Prairie

A 26-year-old man was forced to spend the night in the freezing cold, after he rolled his vehicle off a remote northwestern Alberta highway on Boxing Day. Spirit River RCMP, Wanham firefighters and STARS Air Ambulance were called just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 26, after a passerby noticed a crashed car in the ditch on Highway 733 near Sexsmith.

