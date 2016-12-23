Man pleads not guilty to trafficking, weapons charges

Justin John Goodhand made a brief appearance by CCTV from the Medicine Hat Remand Centre, with counsel entering not-guilty pleas on his behalf and electing to be tried by a provincial court judge. Goodhand faces four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possessing a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

