Man in his 60s injured after explosion and fire in mobile home: Calgary fire
A fire in a mobile home in Arbour Lake Friday afternoon left one man injured and a trailer significantly damaged. According to Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department , a neighbour in Arbour Lake called 911 just before 3 p.m. to report a trailer on fire nearby and said a man ran out of that trailer saying there had been an explosion inside and his trailer was on fire.
