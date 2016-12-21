Man critically injured in fall from Crowchild Trail overpass after car crash
Calgary police say a 19-year-old man was critically injured when he somehow went off an overpass in the city's southwest following a car crash Tuesday night. Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision around 8:50 p.m. along southbound Crowchild Trail where it passes over Glenmore Trail and found the injured man on Glenmore, below the crash site.
