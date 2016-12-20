There are on the CKNW News Talk 980 story from 12 hrs ago, titled Man charged with human trafficking; police believe there could be more victims. In it, CKNW News Talk 980 reports that:

The Edmonton Police Service said Friday the first incident happened Wednesday, Dec. 7 when police were called to the area of 154 Street and 111 Avenue. Police were initially called about a sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman, but further investigation showed that she had been assaulted and trafficked over several days.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.