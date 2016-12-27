'It just shocks me:' Calgary police chief wants action on opioid crisis
Calgary Police Service chief Roger Chaffin speaks during an interview with the Canadian Press in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. Calgary's police chief says the Alberta government has to take more aggressive action on fentanyl if it wants to help addicts and families who are being destroyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|9 hr
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|Engineer, conductor rescue miracle cat that hit...
|Dec 13
|Roofie Wainright 3rd
|1
|Infrastructure deal paves way for largest priva...
|Dec 13
|Kevin is Leery 4Sure
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC