Guests displaced by Banff hotel fire wait to get belongings back
Guests who were forced out of a Banff hotel early Thursday morning as a fire ripped through the roof and gutted the top floor are slowly getting their belongings back. Nearly 300 guests were evacuated from the Mount Royal Hotel on Banff Avenue after the fire was spotted around 2:30 a.m. Many of them were forced to head outside wearing just their bedclothes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|3 hr
|hes not white eh
|1
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|18 hr
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|18 hr
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|18 hr
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC