Guests displaced by Banff hotel fire wait to get belongings back

57 min ago

Guests who were forced out of a Banff hotel early Thursday morning as a fire ripped through the roof and gutted the top floor are slowly getting their belongings back. Nearly 300 guests were evacuated from the Mount Royal Hotel on Banff Avenue after the fire was spotted around 2:30 a.m. Many of them were forced to head outside wearing just their bedclothes.

