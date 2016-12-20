Funeral held for two young boys who were killed by father in murder-suicide
About 1,300 people have attended a funeral in Whitecourt, Alta., for two young boys killed by their father in a murder-suicide. Radek MacDougall, 11, and his 13-year-old brother, Ryder, were found dead in their father's home in Spruce Grove, Alta., earlier this month.
