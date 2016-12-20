Family pleads for help after hitchhik...

Family pleads for help after hitchhiker killed in hit and run east of Edmonton

Read more: GlobalNews

Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public for help in tracking down information about a 28-year-old man who was struck and killed while walking on Highway 21 early Wednesday morning. The family of a man killed in a hit and run near Sherwood Park held a First Nations ceremony near the site where his body was found and made a plea for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

