Edmontonians potentially exposed to Hep A at coffee shop

Alberta Health Services is warning customers of an Edmonton coffee shop that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A. AHS said it has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at the Second Cup at 8902 149 Street. It said patients who were at the location and consumed food or drink on December 17 and 18 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. may have been exposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.