Edmonton Transit driver charged in fatal collision involving 13-year-old girl
Mariama Sillah, 13, died after she was struck by an ETS but while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk in the area of 137 Avenue on 40 Street Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Edmonton police said Judith Jackson was charged under the Traffic Safety Act with one count of failing to yield to a pedestrian in crosswalk.
