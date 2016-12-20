City takes fight to the streets
A crew works at removing a windrow of snow Wednesday morning along 4 Avenue South downtown as the city has been busy clearing priority routes, as well as trying to tend to service requests for areas completely blocked in. Herald photo by Ian Martens @IMartensHerald J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald [email protected] City of Lethbridge road crews continue to work at clearing the streets after strong winds wreaked havoc and caused significant snow drift issues in some places around the city the past few days.
