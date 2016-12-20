Canadian police charge pilot who pass...

Canadian police charge pilot who passed out drunk in cockpit

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Police in Calgary, Alberta, charged a "severely impaired" airline pilot on Saturday after he allegedly passed out in the cockpit of an early morning flight bound for Mexico shortly before takeoff. TORONTO: Police in Calgary, Alberta, charged a "severely impaired" airline pilot on Saturday after he allegedly passed out in the cockpit of an early morning flight bound for Mexico shortly before takeoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with human trafficking; police beli... Sat JTF a Homolka Fan 2
TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA ! Fri Iva Sandy Jansen 2
News Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort... Fri Kevin is Leery - ... 1
KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught ! Fri TREY LAWNEY - Dragon 1
News Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem Dec 27 Virginian Synergy 1
News Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal... Dec 19 Granted Ima Heffe... 2
News Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol... Dec 18 Brrr 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC