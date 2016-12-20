Canadian police charge pilot who passed out drunk in cockpit
Police in Calgary, Alberta, charged a "severely impaired" airline pilot on Saturday after he allegedly passed out in the cockpit of an early morning flight bound for Mexico shortly before takeoff. TORONTO: Police in Calgary, Alberta, charged a "severely impaired" airline pilot on Saturday after he allegedly passed out in the cockpit of an early morning flight bound for Mexico shortly before takeoff.
