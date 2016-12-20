Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Calgary police say they've charged a massage therapist with sexual assault in relation to an incident at a spa in the city's southeast. Police say a woman and her husband went to the Royal Orchid Thai Spa on Macleod Trail around 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 for a couple's massage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|Engineer, conductor rescue miracle cat that hit...
|Dec 13
|Roofie Wainright 3rd
|1
|Infrastructure deal paves way for largest priva...
|Dec 13
|Kevin is Leery 4Sure
|1
|Oakville group starts petition to oppose Glen A...
|Dec 7
|Good Luck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC