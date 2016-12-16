Calgary Firefighter identifies Good S...

Calgary Firefighter identifies Good Smaritan killed Thursday as his sister

According to a Calgary firefighter, the Good Samaritan killed when she stopped to help the driver of a semi that went off Highway 2 near Innisfail early Thursday was his sister. On Facebook , Brian McAsey with the Calgary Fire Department says his sister, 50-year-old Heather McAsey Anderson, had just driven his niece home to Edmonton and was headed back to Calgary when she stopped to help around 2:00a.m. McAsey Anderson and the driver of the semi-a 36 year old man from Calgary-were standing outside the big rig when both were struck and killed by a second semi that also went off the road.

