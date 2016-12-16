Calgary Firefighter identifies Good Smaritan killed Thursday as his sister
According to a Calgary firefighter, the Good Samaritan killed when she stopped to help the driver of a semi that went off Highway 2 near Innisfail early Thursday was his sister. On Facebook , Brian McAsey with the Calgary Fire Department says his sister, 50-year-old Heather McAsey Anderson, had just driven his niece home to Edmonton and was headed back to Calgary when she stopped to help around 2:00a.m. McAsey Anderson and the driver of the semi-a 36 year old man from Calgary-were standing outside the big rig when both were struck and killed by a second semi that also went off the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|10 hr
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|11 hr
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|11 hr
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC