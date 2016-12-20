Big decisions ahead in county, says m...

Big decisions ahead in county, says mayor

Sturgeon County will have to make big decisions next year on how to deal with some $20 million in new tax dollars from the Sturgeon Refinery, says the county's mayor. The weather made for challenging conditions for farmers and county staffers year-round, Flynn said.

Alberta

