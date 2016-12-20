Austin the Alberta service dog killed in hit and run in Airdrie: RCMP

Alberta RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding a man who they say struck and killed a service dog while driving a pickup truck almost a month ago in Airdrie. Police said Tuesday a woman was walking her roommate's dog along 8 Street North near the Silver Creek area on Nov. 30 at about 7 a.m. Austin, 8, was a male American Eskimo service dog, who police said was very close with his owner.

