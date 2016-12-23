Alberta Jobs Plan is working

Alberta is open for business, and nowhere is this more evident than right here in Lethbridge! I was proud to be a part of the recent announcement that Cavendish Farms is investing $350 million into a new potato processing plant here in our city. This is the largest private investment ever made in Lethbridge history, and is going to mean new jobs and more demand for agricultural products.

