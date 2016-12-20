Alberta conductor receives award after saving Q199 the - train cat'
An Edmonton train conductor who came to the rescue of a tabby cat who survived an incredible journey from Saskatchewan to Alberta through the snow and frigid cold, will be rewarded for his efforts. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is honouring Brad Slater with a Compassionate Action Award for his lifesaving actions.
