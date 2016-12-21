Alberta coal customers stock up ahead of carbon tax
Coal customers are seizing the opportunity to stock up. Many in central Alberta are making repeat trips to Dodds Coal Mine east of Camrose.
Alberta Discussions
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|3 hr
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|3 hr
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|3 hr
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
