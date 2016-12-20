A timeline of the Fort McMurray wildfire, Canada's news story of 2016
The wildfire that destroyed large parts of Fort McMurray has been selected by editors as Canada's news story of the year. Here is a look back at how it unfolded: May 1 - A fire starts in a remote part of forest southwest of Fort McMurray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|Engineer, conductor rescue miracle cat that hit...
|Dec 13
|Roofie Wainright 3rd
|1
|Infrastructure deal paves way for largest priva...
|Dec 13
|Kevin is Leery 4Sure
|1
|Oakville group starts petition to oppose Glen A...
|Dec 7
|Good Luck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC