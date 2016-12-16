A look back at 2016 through the pages of Peace Arch News
Peace Arch News delivered news to your door 104 times in 2016, and in real time at www.peacearchnews.com a More than 650 hardy souls brave the chilly waters off of White Rock beach for the annual Polar Bear Swim. a A stolen U-Haul truck containing virtually all of the possessions of a father and daughter who stopped in South Surrey en route to Victoria from Calgary is recovered in Abbotsford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peace Arch News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|9 hr
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|Fri
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|Fri
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|Fri
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC