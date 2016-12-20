Australian Fake Fires Puzzle Experts, Confuse Amateurs
This week we have an interview with Syd Sorge, fire captain in Innisfail, Alberta on the series of so-called fake fires reported from the Australian continent over the last weeks. Also, the branch insider talks about missing coral reefs, military occupation for the Asian pivot" and new risks for yachting boats in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IndyMedia.
