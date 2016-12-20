1st-time Alberta ticket buyer wins $7M lottery from Daily Grand
An Okotoks resident has won the top prize in the Dec. 1 Daily Grand draw in a "true case of beginner's luck." Kerry Mudd, who had never bought a ticket before, got her $4 ticket from an Okotoks Shoppers Drug Mart and couldn't believe she was the winner.
