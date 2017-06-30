Wireless LAN Market 2017: Cisco's Share Drops As Competitors Gain Steam

Cisco's share in the enterprise worldwide wireless LAN market dropped nearly 2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, while competitors including Ubiquiti Networks and Huawei gained a few points, according to new data from research firm IDC. The combined consumer and enterprise WLAN market generated $2.15 billion in sales for the quarter, down roughly 1 percent year over year.

