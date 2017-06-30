Wireless LAN Market 2017: Cisco's Sha...

Wireless LAN Market 2017: Cisco's Share Drops As Competitors Gain Steam

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Cisco's share in the enterprise worldwide wireless LAN market dropped nearly 2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, while competitors including Ubiquiti Networks and Huawei gained a few points, according to new data from research firm IDC. The combined consumer and enterprise WLAN market generated $2.15 billion in sales for the quarter, down roughly 1 percent year over year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May '17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,541 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC