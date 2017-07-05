TUMI Announces Launch Of Global Locator

TUMI Announces Launch Of Global Locator

14 hrs ago

Housed in a sleek, compact body, measuring 4.33 x 2.55 x 0.83 inches and weighing 150 grams, TUMI's Global Locator uses GPS, GSM, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology to track the location of the luggage or bag in which it has been placed. The device delivers real-time data, via the free mobile application available for both Android and iOS devices.

