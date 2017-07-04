TNW Wireless Files Part 1 Application with the CRTC to Compel Bell Mobility and Telus to provide it with Wholesale Roaming Agreements and to Rule on Compliance of its iPCS Cloud Spectrum Technology -based TNW Wireless Inc announced today that it has filed a Part 1 Application with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to compel Bell Mobility Inc. and Telus Communications Company to provide it with wholesale roaming agreements as mandated by CRTC Telecommunications Regulatory Policy CRTC 2015-177. The company has also requested that the CRTC rule that TNW's iPCS Cloud Spectrum technology is compliant with current CRTC rules and regulations regarding wireless roaming in .

