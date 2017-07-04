TNW Wireless Files Part 1 Application...

TNW Wireless Files Part 1 Application with the CRTC to Compel Bell...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

TNW Wireless Files Part 1 Application with the CRTC to Compel Bell Mobility and Telus to provide it with Wholesale Roaming Agreements and to Rule on Compliance of its iPCS Cloud Spectrum Technology -based TNW Wireless Inc announced today that it has filed a Part 1 Application with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to compel Bell Mobility Inc. and Telus Communications Company to provide it with wholesale roaming agreements as mandated by CRTC Telecommunications Regulatory Policy CRTC 2015-177. The company has also requested that the CRTC rule that TNW's iPCS Cloud Spectrum technology is compliant with current CRTC rules and regulations regarding wireless roaming in .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May '17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,985 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC