Spark's wireless broadband key to fatter margins as 5G clouds outlook: FNZC
Spark New Zealand's plans to fatten earnings margins will largely rely on its ability to switch broadband customers to its fixed wireless network, although the next iteration of mobile technology makes the future murkier for the country's biggest telecommunications group, says broking and research house First NZ Capital.
