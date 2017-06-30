Spark's wireless broadband key to fat...

Spark's wireless broadband key to fatter margins as 5G clouds outlook: FNZC

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Spark New Zealand's plans to fatten earnings margins will largely rely on its ability to switch broadband customers to its fixed wireless network, although the next iteration of mobile technology makes the future murkier for the country's biggest telecommunications group, says broking and research house First NZ Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May '17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,209 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC