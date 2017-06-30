Remember Nokia? It's planning a comeb...

Remember Nokia? It's planning a comeback in China, banking on fitness apps and virtual reality

Finnish company Nokia, once a dominant global player in mobile phones, is planning a strong comeback in China's consumer electronics market as it seeks investment opportunities and the right partners to tap the digital health and virtual reality segments in the world's second-largest economy. Jimmy Zhong, general manager of Nokia Technologies , told the South China Morning Post that the company is actively making preparations for a foray into the mainland market where Nokia is a highly recognisable brand.

