PCI-E Wifi Card Right Under Graphics Card0
Hello there! I own an old motherboard with p35 chipset with a gts 8800 512mb graphics card. So i got a PCI-E wifi Card and my question is; Can i put it right under my graphics card temperature wise? thanks...if there's something in the thread that's not clear enough ,feel free to ask me any questions.
