OnePlus 5 Oxygen OS 4.5.5 update rolls out, brings WiFi stability, improved voice calling and more
OnePlus 5 has got a new OxygenOS update pushing more improvements and bug fixes for the devices. OnePlus 5 went on sale in India on June 27 in the official open sale, and so far the company has rolled out two updates for the OnePlus 5. OnePlus had earlier pushed out OxygenOS 4.5.2 update, and this was soon followed with OxygenOS 4.5.3. Now OnePlus 5 4.5.5 update is also rolling out for customers.
