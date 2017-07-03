Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts
Shares of Nokia Oyj have received an average rating of "Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.
