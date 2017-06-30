MBTA hits pause on commuter rail WiFi...

MBTA hits pause on commuter rail WiFi plan

The MBTA hit pause on a plan to improve wireless Internet service on Greater Boston's commuter rail trains Friday amid opposition from several nearby communities. The T announced it would step back and conduct a 30-day "assessment" of the project, which would involve installing more than 300 75-foot towers along the rail lines that would create better wireless and cellular connections.

