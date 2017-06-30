Life normalising in Bengal's violence-hit areas, Trinamool-BJP clash over youth's death

Kolkata, July 6 Life was limping back to normalcy in the communal violence-hit areas of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as paramilitary forces marched on the streets, and internet and WI-FI services remained suspended in the affected pockets on Thursday. There were no reports of violence from Baduria, Banstala and Tetulia - the worst affected areas in Basirhat sub-division, where some roadside shops opened and public transport commenced plying.

