Fundraising drive begins to make Indiana trail system safer

A fundraising drive has begun to help pay for security improvements and other upgrades along a northern Indiana recreation trail where two teenagers were killed nearly five months ago. The campaign launched Wednesday aims to raise $50,000 by Aug. 30 to improve the 10-mile network of the Delphi Historic Trails.

Chicago, IL

