Facebook's Find WiFi will do the obvious in exchange for your location information

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has launched its Find WiFi as a global service, meaning that anyone who is prepared to share their location with Mark Zuckerberg's masterplan can find an easy and close way to interact with it. Facebook's Find WiFi has been lurking around since last year but has now officially gone global.

