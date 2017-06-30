China sees free trade with Canada as way to avoid future Norsat-like uncertainty
China is hoping a future free-trade deal with Canada will help it avoid future controversies such as the national security concerns that surfaced over a Chinese takeover of a Canadian satellite technology company. Lu Shaye , China's ambassador to Canada, said in an interview that he believes a free-trade agreement would help alleviate some of the unknowns for Chinese investors in future deals like the contentious takeover of Norsat International Inc. Public unease and political criticism erupted after the Trudeau government allowed the takeover of Norsat by Chinese-based Hytera Communications Co.
