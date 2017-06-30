Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market Growth 2023 Projections: Reach $5.34 BILLION at 2.23% CAGR
The Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market is forecast to reach $5.34 billion by 2023 from $4.55 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 2.23% during driven by rising demand for Bluetooth Smart and S... /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- The APAC is the major region in Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market. APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market by 2023.
