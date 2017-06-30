Anritsu Company Introduces High-performance BERT To Verify...

With comprehensive interface support, the MP1900A is an all-in-one solution that accurately measures next-generation high-speed electronic and optical devices, and optical transceivers used in high-end servers, communications equipment and optical transceivers/modules, including those for M2M and IoT applications. The SQA MP1900A high-performance Bit Error Rate Testers can accurately evaluate high-speed interface designs during the early development stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.