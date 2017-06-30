Amazon, Dish reportedly discussing wi...

Amazon, Dish reportedly discussing wireless partnership

After spending the past decade acquiring airwaves, Dish is reportedly looking for a partner to help it finally deploy a wireless network. Dish Network and Amazon are reportedly in talks to forge a partnership in the wireless business.

