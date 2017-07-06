5 Things You Didn't Know About Verizon Communications Inc.
Bell Atlantic, one of the seven "Baby Bells", merged with a few other Bells to become "Verizon" -- a portmanteau of veritas and horizon -- in 2000. Verizon subsequently became the largest wireless carrier in the U.S. Over the past two years, it dramatically reduced its wireline presence, shuttered its public cloud business, and aggressively expanded into the online media space by gobbling up AOL and Yahoo's internet businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC