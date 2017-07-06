5 Things You Didn't Know About Verizon Communications Inc.

Bell Atlantic, one of the seven "Baby Bells", merged with a few other Bells to become "Verizon" -- a portmanteau of veritas and horizon -- in 2000. Verizon subsequently became the largest wireless carrier in the U.S. Over the past two years, it dramatically reduced its wireline presence, shuttered its public cloud business, and aggressively expanded into the online media space by gobbling up AOL and Yahoo's internet businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.